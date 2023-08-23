DENTON — An armada of kayaks, canoes and paddle boards launched at the Choptank River Yacht Club on Saturday, Aug. 19. Caroline County Recreation and Parks hosted the 25th annual Rivah Run. There was even a beagle on board a kayak with a little life jacket.
“This is actually the 25th year of Rivah Run. So, we have nice silver anniversary lettering on the T-shirts. It has been a blast. We had to cap our launch at 100. We didn’t want to clog up the boat ramp all day at the yacht club, so we capped it at 100, but we have gotten up to 150 in the past couple of years,” said Danny Mitchell, Recreation and Parks program and community services manager.
He went on to contextualize the event in this packed summer weekend.
“I think the point is to add a little bit of calmness before the second night of Summerfest. You come out, appreciate, have a great time on the water and kind of take a breath and enjoy nature before the second night of the festival,” he said.
There is a gambler’s rush within all this paddling. It is more of a card game than a race.
“They will pick up five cards between the start and when they come back for the finish. It is station to station, not like a timed race. The best five card poker hand wins. It is all kind of whether lady luck is smiling on you or not,” he said.
Tory Lydy, in a red and yellow kayak, said, “I am expecting to win! I have high expectations. No, I am just up for having a nice time on the water. Spend time with friends, meet people. I am originally from Illinois. I just moved here.”
Ariana Munoz showed her bag full of a T-shirt, stickers, brochures and one playing card — the seven of clubs. There were dozens of vessels launched and floating in the river. One kayak had two occupants, the paddler and Grisby the beagle, who is the Caroline County reading dog. This is his seventh year.
“I keep coming back because it is a fun day to spend with my dog,” said Diana Laclair of Denton.
Mitchell started with a PA system and a microphone, but resorted to loud projection when the system failed.
“You are going to get a second card at that boat. Keep going past the railroad bridge. When you pass it, it is the one mile marker. So you are going to turn back and head for home. When you come back you are going to get another card from that same boat. That is your third card. You get your fourth card back at the boat ramp. You get the fifth card back with me at the prize check,” he said.
On the Caroline County Recreation and Parks website it says, “Best five card poker hand gets first pick of prize options with a cash value of $750 for each run.”
Joseph Wrobel was the grand prize winner with an aces high flush. There were five flushes total. As it was the special 25th year, they increased the pool to $1,500 and added some nicer things to win.
Shore Rivers was a sponsor and had a safety boat on the water. Dick’s Sporting Goods also was a sponsor as was Eastern Shore Cycle and Sport.
Bottom line, it was a beautiful day to be out on the river.
