New Carrollton Station

This $20.5 million investment will fund construction of multi-modal transit station improvements at New Carrollton Station, including a new train hall for the existing MARC, Metrorail, and Amtrak service, incorporating connections to Metrobus, TheBus, and Greyhound bus services

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, John Sarbanes, Anthony Brown, and Jamie Raskin, all D-Md., recently announced $20,500,000 in federal funding to improve and expand New Carrollton Station and increase accessibility to the Prince George’s County transit hub. This funding, which the lawmakers supported, will support major infrastructure improvements for the multi-modal site, including the construction of a new train hall, preparations for Purple Line service, and creation of new trails and walkways to increase cyclist and pedestrian accessibility. The funds are provided through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants Program, which the lawmakers fought to significantly boost within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

