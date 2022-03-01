ANNAPOLIS — The number of farms in Maryland for 2021 is estimated at 12,400 farms, unchanged from 2020, according to Shareefah Williams, state statistician of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Maryland Field Office. Total land in farms, at 2.00 million acres, is unchanged from 2020. The average farm size for 2021 is 161 acres, also unchanged from the previous year.
Farm numbers and land in farms are differentiated by six economic sales classes. Farms and ranches are classified into these six sales classes by summing the sales of agricultural products and government program payments. Sales class breaks occur at $10,000, $100,000, $250,000, $500,000 and $1,000,000. In 2021, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) implemented a statistical modeling approach to generate survey indications. This approach was in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on data collection processes and the suspension of in-person data collection.
Below are the Maryland highlights.
Number of farms by sales class:
• Sales Class $1,000 - $9,999 at 6,700 farms, unchanged
• Sales Class $10,000 - $99,999 at 3,300 farms, unchanged
• Sales Class $100,000 - $249,999 at 720 farms, unchanged
• Sales Class $250,000 - $499,999 at 490 farms, unchanged
• Sales Class $500,000 - $999,999 at 520 farms, unchanged
• Sales Class $1,000,000 or more at 670 farms, unchanged
Farmland by sales class:
• Sales Class $1,000 - $9,999 at 260 thousand acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $10,000 - $99,999 at 390 thousand acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $100,000 - $249,999 at 210 thousand acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $250,000 - $499,999 at 230 thousand acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $500,000 - $999,999 at 330 thousand acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $1,000,000 or more at 580 thousand acres, unchanged
Average sizes of farms by sales class:
• Sales Class $1,000 - $9,999: 39 acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $10,000 - $99,999: 118 acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $100,000 - $249,999: 292 acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $250,000 - $499,999: 469 acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $500,000 - $999,999: 635 acres, unchanged
• Sales Class $1,000,000 or more: 866 acres, unchanged
