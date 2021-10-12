1 Famous birthdays: Singer-musician Paul Simon is 80. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 77. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 74. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 61. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 62. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 59. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 52. TV personality Billy Bush is 50. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 44. DJ Vice is 43. Singer Ashanti (pictured) is 41. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 32.
2 In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet. In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner. In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later. In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73. (More history on A4)
3 The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made. (Story on StarDem.com)
