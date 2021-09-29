1 On this day, on 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time; the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 (the Yankees went on to win the Series four games to three). In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California. In 1984, the mystery series “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS. Actor Angie Dickinson is 90. Singer Cissy Houston is 88. Singer Johnny Mathis is 86. Singer Deborah Allen is 68. Actor Tony Hale is 51. Actor Kieran Culkin is 39. Singer-rapper T-Pain (pictured) is 37.
2 The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life at the 4-H Park will be open to visitors for the final time this year from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated. This year’s featured exhibits include the Wye Oak tree, the railroad companies that used to operate in and around the county, the history of the volunteer fire departments throughout the county, and other memories of life in the county from many decades ago. (Story on A7)
3 The Oxford Community Center’s annual three-day Fine Arts Show ushers in the busy summer season. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much anticipated annual show is well known throughout the region and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers. Next year will be the 38th year for the Fine Arts Show, set for May 20–22. (Story on A7)
(0) comments
