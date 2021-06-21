1Todays famous birthdays: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 88. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 85. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 78. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 73. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 72. Actor Meryl Streep is 72. Actor Lindsay Wagner is 72. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 59. Actor Amy Brenneman (pictured) is 57. Author Dan Brown is 57. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 57
2 A 19-year-old man was killed in crash with a tractor trailer on Milford-Harrington Highway over the weekend, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened Saturday night when the 17-year-old driver of a westbound Toyota Camry tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on the highway, police said. The teen pulled right into the path of the eastbound tractor trailer, then swerved onto the eastbound shoulder, but police said she wasn’t able to avoid a crash with the tractor trailer. (Story on A2)
3 On this day in history, in 1611, English explorer Henry Hudson, his son and several other people were set adrift in present-day Hudson Bay by mutineers aboard the Discovery. In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory. In 1969, singer-actor Judy Garland died in London at age 47. In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago. (A year later on this date, Louis knocked out Max Schmeling in the first round of their rematch at Yankee Stadium.) In 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris. In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union. In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon.
