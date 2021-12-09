Today’s Birthdays: Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 80. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 80. R&B singer Ralph Tavares is 80. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 75. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 75. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 70. Actor Susan Dey is 69. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 65. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 64. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 63. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh (BRAH’-nah) is 61. Actor Nia Peeples is 60. TV chef Bobby Flay is 57. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 56. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 50. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 48. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 47.
Comptroller Peter Franchot Wednesday hosted the fifth meeting of the Comptroller's Workgroup on Pandemic Spending, hearing from child care advocates who expressed frustration at delayed payments and insufficient aid that has forced hundreds of providers to close and left many others struggling. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland had nearly 8,000 child care providers; roughly 750 businesses have shut down in the past 20 months due to increased expenses, decreased enrollment, critical staffing shortages and an inability to meet payroll with reduced income, according to the Maryland State Child Care Association. (Page A2)
