1 On this day in history, in 1985, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling striking down an Alabama law providing for a daily minute of silence in public schools. In 1986, Jonathan Jay Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, pleaded guilty in Washington to conspiring to deliver information related to the national defense to Israel. (Pollard, sentenced to life in prison, was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.) In 1989, a gas explosion in the Soviet Union engulfed two passing trains, killing 575. Famous birthdays today: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 93. Actor Noah Wyle is 50. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evan Lysacek is 36. Americana singer Shakey Graves (pictured) is 34. Rock musician Zac Farro is 31. (More history on A4)
2 The Academy Art Museum will host its Studio and Art Book Sale on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will occur outdoors on the museum grounds and in the Academy Art’s newly renovated spaces. The Studio Sale offers unframed art, demonstrations, and studies for sale for no more than $300 each, as well as a large selection of pottery and ceramics. Museum students will also be selling work on the Academy Museum’s front lawn. The book sale in the atrium will offer hundreds of art books for sale at reduced prices. (Story on A3)
3 Beginning June 3, Dr. Patricia Salaens will serve as Acting Superintendent for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. Saelens will begin her official appointment as superintendent on July 1. Superintendent Dr. Andrea Kane stepped down during the June 2 Board of Education meeting following graduation held the same day. “Queen Anne’s County Public Schools has achieved many accomplishments for which I am very proud. Structures for systemic continuous improvement have been put in place and outdated, oppressive mindsets have been challenged,” Kane wrote in a statement to the board. (Story on A2)
