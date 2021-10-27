1 Famous birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 94. Actor Joan Plowright is 92. Actor Jane Alexander is 82. Actor Dennis Franz is 77. Actor Telma Hopkins is 73. Caitlyn Jenner is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 69. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 68. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 66. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 64. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 59. Actor Lauren Holly is 58. Actor Jami Gertz is 56. Actor Chris Bauer is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 55. Actor Julia Roberts (pictured) is 54. Country singer Brad Paisley is 49. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 47. Actor Matt Smith is 39.
2 On this day in history, in 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan. In 1991, what became known as “The Perfect Storm” began forming hundreds of miles east of Nova Scotia; lost at sea during the storm were the six crew members of the Andrea Gail, a sword fishing boat from Gloucester, Massachusetts. In 1996, Richard Jewell, cleared of committing the Olympic park bombing, held a news conference in Atlanta in which he thanked his mother for standing by him and lashed out at reporters and investigators who’d depicted him as the bomber, who turned out to be Eric Rudolph. (More history on A4)
3 New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. Investigators discussed their initial findings in the shooting in which actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director. Testing is being done to determine whether the lead projectile recovered from director Joel Souza’s shoulder was fired from the gun — a long Colt revolver — used by Baldwin. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said noted that 500 rounds of ammunition — a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds — were found while searching the set. (Story on StarDem.com)
