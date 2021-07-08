1On this day in history, in 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films. In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily. In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 74. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love (pictured) is 57. Musician/producer Jack White is 46 (More history on A4)
2 University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton has unveiled a renovated and modernized cafeteria. The traditional cafeteria has been replaced by Easton Marketplace featuring more grab-and-go options as well as new displays, a lemonade stand and “coffee destination.” The marketplace renovations were done in conjunction with Morrison Healthcare. The Marketplace at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton is located on the first floor of the hospital. (Story on A3)
3 Former President Donald Trump has filed a class action federal lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google over the social media giants banning him and other conservatives from their powerful platforms. Trump’s lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Florida, also names Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Twitter and Facebook banned Trump after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Google and its YouTube platform along with Facebook and Twitter have also been banning or restricting accounts and channels that question President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as well as those opposed to COVID vaccines and others advocating right-wing and QAnon views. (Story on A6)
