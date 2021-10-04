1 Famous birthdays: College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 84. R&B singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 80. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 78. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 78. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 74. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 72. Actor Karen Allen (pictured) is 70. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 56. Actor Guy Pearce is 54. Actor Josie Bissett is 51. Actor Kate Winslet is 46. Actor Azure Parsons is 37. R&B singer Brooke Valentine is 36.
2 On this day in history, in 1931, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon completed the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean, arriving in Washington state some 41 hours after leaving Japan. In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, was mostly leveled by an early morning bombing. In 1969, the British TV comedy program “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” made its debut on BBC 1. In 2001, tabloid photo editor Robert Stevens died from inhaled anthrax, the first of a series of anthrax cases in Florida, New York, New Jersey and Washington. (More history on A4)
3 Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down across wide swathes of the world Monday. Facebook’s internal systems used by employees also went down. The company said it was aware that “some people are having trouble accessing (the) Facebook app” and it was working on restoring access. Regarding the internal failures, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it feels like a “snow day.” Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe. (Coverage on StarDem.com)
