Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of "Nick Cannon" at Metropolitan Studios in New York on Sept. 16, 2021. His nationally syndicated daytime talk show premieres Sept. 27 on Fox Television Stations. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
1 Famous birthdays: Actor Paul Hogan is 82. R&B singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 81.Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 80. Comedian Chevy Chase is 78. Author R.L. Stine is 78. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 51. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 42. Actor Nick Cannon (pictured) is 41. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 36. Actor Angus T. Jones is 28.
2 Today in history: In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan. In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh. In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0. (More history on A4)
3 Members of the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club volunteered last month at a rest stop for the Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy at the 17th annual Ride for Clean Rivers. This was their fifth year volunteering for the organization. Bicyclists were able to choose from a 62-mile, 35-mile, or a 20-mile rides. Individual 4-H families staffed stops along the course. The sweet treats, handmade and donated by Ryan Groll of Eat Sprout in Easton were a favorite among the riders. 4-H members also made posters to encourage riders on their biking trek. (Story on A7)
