1 Former President Donald Trump has strongly criticized removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Confederate monument of Lee on a horse removed on Wednesday, Sept. 8. “Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left,” Trump said. The Talbot Boys Confederate statue in Easton also continues to stir controversy on the Eastern Shore. (Story on A19)
2 An Eastern Shore state lawmaker who was working in the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, reflected on her experience son that fateful day in American history. Maryland Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, who represents District 38 in Annapolis, was serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for House Affairs for the U.S. Department of Defense from 2001 to 2003. On the morning of Sept. 11, she and her coworkers were preparing for a congressional briefing on missile defense for Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz when they received word of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center. When the second plane hit, they knew it was an intentional act. (Story on A7)
3 COVID numbers are relatively high in Dorchester County’s jail, according to the state website that tracks the numbers of cases. Of the 101 active cases in Dorchester County, six people are currently hospitalized, and the online tracker for Maryland’s congregate living facilities showed the COVID numbers as of Sept. 8 included cases at the Dorchester County Detention Center (cases were also active at Eastern Shore Hospital Center in Cambridge). (Story on A2)
