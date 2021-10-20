1 Famous birthdays: Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 80. Singer Elvin Bishop is 79. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 79. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 72. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 66. Singer Julian Cope is 64. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 64. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West (pictured) is 41. Actor Matt Dallas is 39. Actor Charlotte Sullivan is 38.
2 Today in history: In 1805, a British fleet commanded by Adm. Horatio Nelson defeated a French-Spanish fleet in the Battle of Trafalgar; Nelson, however, was killed. In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J. In 1945, women in France were allowed to vote in parliamentary elections for the first time. In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees. (More history on A4)
3 Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour Wednesday, a military official said. Fourteen people were killed in the attack. While the Syrian government’s decade-long conflict with insurgents continues in parts of the country, bombings in Damascus have become exceedingly rare since troops pushed opposition fighters from the capital’s suburbs in 2018. After the Damascus bombings, government shells landed in a rebel-held town in northern Syria, killing at least 10 people, four of them children. (Story on StarDem.com)
