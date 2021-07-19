1 On this day in history, on July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module. In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage. In 2002, 29 people died in a blaze started by bartenders who were doing tricks with fire at an unlicensed night club in Lima, Peru. Famous birthdays Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 85. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 41. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough (pictured) is 33. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 33.
2 A teen was arrested in connection with a fire on July 11 in Cambridge. The 14-year-old boy was located and arrested after fire officials investigated a fire in a detached residential garage on the 800 block of Peach Blossom Avenue. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was set on an exterior rear corner of the structure. A passerby reported the fire at 5:33 p.m., and 15 firefighters from Rescue Fire Company controlled the blaze in about 10 minutes. (Story on A2)
3 Delaware’s high court has ruled that a former small-town police chief who was convicted of official misconduct can hold public office. News outlets report that the Delaware Supreme Court ruled Friday that former Newport Police Chief Michael Capriglione can hold the town commission seat he was elected to earlier this year. The one-page order overturns a lower court’s ruling that barred Capriglione from holding office, stating that he shall be allowed to take the oath of office. The court said it will explain its legal rationale in a more thorough opinion later. “I feel vindicated,” Capriglione said. (Story on A2)
