1 On this day in history, in 1987, Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., withdrew from the Democratic presidential race following questions about his use of borrowed quotations and the portrayal of his academic record. In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest. In 1846, Neptune was identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle. In 1932, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was founded. Famous birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 78. Rock star Bruce Springsteen (pictured) is 72. Actor Aubrey Dollar is 41. Actor Cush Jumbo is 36. Actor Skylar Astin is 34.
2 A 67-year old man faces assault and weapons charges for allegedly pointing a shotgun at the head of another man during an argument. Reginald Valiant Barnett, of St. Michaels, allegedly pointed a shotgun at Shawn Kearny during a “verbal dispute”, according to the St. Michaels Police Department. The incident occurred on Sept. 18 in the 200 block of North Street, according to police (Story on A2)
3 The Rotary Club of Easton celebrated its centennial anniversary at the Tidewater Inn focused on his history of local services. The gala featured local community leaders and elected officials including Easton Mayor Robert Willey. The Easton Rotary was established in 1921. (Check out pictures form the event on A7.)
