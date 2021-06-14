1Famous birthdays today: R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 87. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 75. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 72. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 70. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 68. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67. Actor Courteney Cox is 57. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52. Actor Leah Remini is 51. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 45. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 40. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 37. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 24. Actor Sterling Jerins is 17. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (pictured) is 48.
2On this day in history, in 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. in 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency. In 1988, the baseball romantic comedy “Bull Durham,” starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, was released by Orion Pictures. One year ago: The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. (More history on A4)
3The crossword and Sudoku puzzle for The Sunday Star on June 13 did not appear in that issue due to a production issue. Both puzzles and the answers to previous puzzles are in today’s edition. We greatly value our crossword puzzlers and Sudoku players and appreciate your patience. (See the puzzles on A5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.