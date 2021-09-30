1 On this day in history, in 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed. In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida. In 1982, Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan. Famous birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 97. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 86. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 76. Actor Randy Quaid is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 66. Actor Brie Larson is 32. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird (pictured) is 24. (More history on A4)
2 Six Flags America is scaling back hours during its annual Halloween events after a series of fights broke out over the weekend at at the amusement park in the Maryland suburbs of Washington D.C. A melee prompted the park to close an hour early Saturday and the park said it will begin closing its gates at 9 p.m., news outlets reported. Patrons won’t be allowed to reenter the park after 6 p.m., and no new entries will be allowed after 7 p.m., Six Flags said in a statement. (Story on A2)
3 During the Talbot County Council meeting Sept. 28, Council member Laura Price presented a proclamation on behalf of the Council to Captain Everett D. Murray, Talbot County Department of Corrections, to honor his 27 years of service to the department on the occasion of his retirement. Talbot Corrections Director Terry Kokolis introduced Murray, saying he had done so much for the department through the years, seeing it through many transitions. (Story on A3)
(0) comments
