1 On this day in history, in 1630, the Massachusetts village of Shawmut changed its name to Boston. In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule. R&B singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 77. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 73. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 72. Actor Mickey Rourke is 69. Actor Jennifer Tilly (pictured) is 63. Rapper Flo Rida is 42. Actor-dancer Bailey De Young is 32. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 29. Actor Elena Kampouris is 24. (More history on A4)
2 A local seafood company pleaded guilty to visa fraud, and the owner pleaded guilty to knowingly hiring undocumented workers, according to an announcement by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan Lenzner on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Phillip J. “Jamie” Harrington III pleaded guilty to unlawful employment of undocumented workers, and his company, Capt. Phip’s Seafood Inc. of Secretary, pleaded guilty to visa fraud. (Story on A3)
3 Top Maryland Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, welcomed the Talbot County Council’s vote to move the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn to a Civil War battlefield in Virginia. “Good riddance,” said Frosh in a social media statement after the 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (Story on A2)
(0) comments
