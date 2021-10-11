1 Famous birthdays today” Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 74. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 71. R&B singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 59. Actor Hugh Jackman (pictured) is 53. Actor Adam Rich is 53. R&B singer Garfield Bright (Shai) is 52. Actor Kirk Cameron is 51. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 44. Rock singer Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) is 42.
2 On this day in history, in 1792, the first recorded U.S. celebration of Columbus Day was held to mark the tricentennial of Christopher Columbus’ landing. In 1933, bank robber John Dillinger escaped from a jail in Allen County, Ohio, with the help of his gang, who killed the sheriff, Jess Sarber. In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.Ten years ago: A Nigerian al-Qaida operative pleaded guilty to trying to bring down a jetliner with a bomb in his underwear.(More history on A4)
3 Residents took time to celebrate small town living Saturday, Oct. 2 at Galena Appreciation Day in the community park. The Galena Volunteer Fire Company, vendors for the First Saturday Open Air Market, nonprofit organizations, the Fil-Ah Belly food truck, Mayor John Carroll, councilmen Justinian Dispenza, Tyler Carpenter and Jack Duhamell, former Councilwoman Betty Carroll, much of Galena’s staff and many residents were present at the event. (Story on A5)
