Amber Stevens West arrives at the 'Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television' event at The Beverly Wilshire on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
1 Famous birthdays today: Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 90. Author Thomas Keneally is 86. Comedian Joy Behar is 79. Singer John Mellencamp is 70. Russian President Vladimir Putin is 69. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66. Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 62. Singer Taylor Hicks is 45. Actor Omar Miller is 43. Neo-soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 43. Electronic musician Flying Lotus (AKA Steve Ellison) is 38. MLB player Evan Longoria is 36. Actor Amber Stevens (pictured) is 35. MLB outfielder Mookie Betts is 29.
2 Today in history: In 1849, author Edgar Allan Poe died in Baltimore at age 40. In 1949, the Republic of East Germany was formed. In 1954, Marian Anderson became the first Black singer hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York. In 1985, Palestinian gunmen hijacked the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro in the Mediterranean. (The hijackers shot and killed Leon Klinghoffer, a Jewish-American tourist in a wheelchair, and pushed him overboard, before surrendering on Oct. 9.) (More history on A4)
3 This year’s Waterfowl Festival, Nov. 12-14, will include a new artist, Lisa Scarbath of Pieceful Designs Mosaics. Scarbath is an artist working in mosaics, mixed media and steampunk. Many of her creations are influenced by nature and the beauty of the Eastern Shore. Her very popular steampunk creatures have become a favorite in many shops across Maryland. She embellishes crabs, turtles, star fish, horseshoe crabs and other water creatures into works of art that are both fun and beautiful. (Story on A7)
