1 Today’s famous birthdays: Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 82. Actor Britt Ekland is 79. The former leader of Sinn Fein (Gerry Adams, is 73. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 66. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 58. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 70. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 67. R&B singer Melinda Doolittle is 44. Actor Wes Ramsey is 44. Actor Karimah Westbook is 43. Singer-musician Will Butler is 39. Actor Stefanie Martini (pictured) is 31.
2 On this day in history, on 1683, thirteen families from Krefeld, Germany, arrived in Philadelphia to begin Germantown, one of America’s oldest settlements. In 1889, the Moulin Rouge in Paris first opened its doors to the public. In 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences. In 1939, in a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler spoke of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe — a plan which would entail settling the “Jewish problem.” In 2010, social networking app Instagram was launched by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. (More history on A4)
3 Charlie Mueller of Troop 532 earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program. His Eagle Scout service project consisted of planning and coordinating efforts to build a new deck for Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers’ White Marsh site in Trappe. Scouting runs in the Mueller family — Charlie followed in the footsteps of his older brothers, and his younger brother now follows in his. Charlie first became a scout at age 11 (Story on A8)
