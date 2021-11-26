Today’s Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 85. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 84. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 75. Movie director Joe Dante is 74. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 70. Actor S. Epatha (eh-PAY’-thah) Merkerson is 69. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron (kwahr-OHN’) is 60. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (gar-SEHL’ boh-VAY’) is 55.
Alyssa Scalia, a junior at Kent Island High School, is the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Visual Art Teen of the Week. On Nov. 3, Alyssa was one of just two students selected from QACPS to represent the district as one of the most talented student artists from across the state of Maryland for the Fall 2021 First Lady’s Gallery’s virtual reception from 4 to 5 p.m. The Maryland State Fine Arts Office created a live “virtual ceremony’”to help celebrate the students. (Page A5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.