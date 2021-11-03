1. Today’s Birthdays: Actor Lois Smith is 91. Actor Monica Vitti is 90. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 88. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 75. Singer Lulu is 73. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 72. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 69. Actor Kate Capshaw is 68. Comedian Dennis Miller is 68. Actor Kathy Kinney is 68. Singer Adam Ant is 67. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 66. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 65. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 64. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Francois Battiste (TV: “Ten Days in the Valley”) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 39. Actor Julie Berman is 38. Actor Antonia Thomas (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 35. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 34. TV personality and model Kendall Jenner (TV: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 26.
2. The results from the 2021 SwimTester season show that bacteria levels vary based on location, land use, and weather; making systematic, scientific analysis vital. Major rain events are almost always connected to spikes in bacteria levels. Of the 32 sites monitored by ShoreRivers SwimTesters this year, seven sites failed to meet EPA’s threshold for safe water contact more than 50% of the time. These sites are located on the Choptank River: Crouse Park in Denton and Willis Street Beach in Cambridge; in Eastern Bay: Broad Cove near Claiborne; and on the Chester River: Millington Waterfront Park, Morgan Creek Landing and Centreville Wharf. (Page A2)
3. The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra continues its 2021-2022 season in mid-November with a program featuring two oboe concertos performed by guest soloist Joshua Lauretig, Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade and the premier of Maestro Julien Benichou’s Romance for Strings. The program will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Easton Church of God in Easton; at 7:30 p.m Saturday, Nov. 13 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Community Church in Ocean Pines. Individual tickets for the November concert are $45. (A8)
