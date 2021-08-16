1 Famous birthdays today: Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 80. Actor Robert DeNiro is 78. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 75. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 63. Actor Sean Penn is 61. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 60. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 52. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 50. Actor Austin Butler is 30. Actor Taissa Farmiga (pictured) is 27. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 26.
2 On this day in history, in August 17, 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.) In 1988, Pakistani President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq and U.S. Ambassador Arnold Raphel (RAY’-fehl) were killed in a mysterious plane crash. Five years ago: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced a shake-up of his campaign leadership, naming Steve Bannon of the conservative Breitbart News website as chief executive officer and promoting pollster Kellyanne Conway to campaign manager. (More history on A4)
3 Remembering his 100th birthday, Maryland’s capital city gave honors this past weekend to the late author Alex Haley and his extended family, citing his research that led to a greater understanding by all Americans about slavery’s legacy. Haley’s family received keys to the city of Annapolis in a gathering Saturday. (Story on A3)
