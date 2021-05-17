1 Famous birthdays today: Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 83. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 75. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 71. Country singer George Strait is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 61. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 61.Comedian-writer Tina Fey (pictured) is 51. Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 36. Actor Spencer Breslin is 29. Actor Violett Beane is 25. Actor Hala Finley is 12.
2 Sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to navigate journeys that take them great distances across the world’s oceans, scientists have found. Researchers said their marine laboratory experiments with a small species of shark confirm long-held speculation that sharks use magnetic fields as aids to navigation — behavior observed in other marine animals such as sea turtles. (Story on A2)
3 On this day in history, on May 18, 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka. In 1652, Rhode Island became the first American colony to pass a law abolishing African slavery; however, the law was apparently never enforced. In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail. In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson. In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing. (More history on A4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.