1 Famous birthdays: Japan’s Empress Michiko is 87. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 84. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 68. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 63. Vice President Kamala Harris is 57. Journalist Sunny Hostin (TV: “The View”) is 53. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 51. Rapper Snoop Dogg (pictured) is 50. Singer Dannii Minogue is 50. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 50. Actor John Krasinski is 42. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 42. Actor Katie Featherston is 39. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 36.
2 On this day in history, in 1977, three members of the rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, were killed along with three others in the crash of a chartered plane near McComb, Mississippi. In 1987, 10 people were killed when an Air Force jet crashed into a Ramada Inn hotel near Indianapolis International Airport after the pilot, who was trying to make an emergency landing, ejected safely. In 1990, three members of the rap group 2 Live Crew were acquitted by a jury in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., of violating obscenity laws with an adults-only concert in nearby Hollywood the previous June. (More history on A4)
3 The Festival of Wreaths at Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care in Cambridge will be held as the “Pleasant Holidays” virtual fundraiser again this year, according to Executive Director Jackie Vickers. The festival, held for over 30 years at Pleasant Day, was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff and volunteers decided to hold “Pleasant Holidays” as a virtual fundraiser again in 2021 since Pleasant Day just re-opened in August following many months of closure due to the pandemic. (Story on A11)
