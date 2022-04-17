PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had Sixers fans roaring “Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!” after each electrifying play — and he crammed a season’s worth into the breakout game of his young career. He wowed on whirlwind layups, connected on 3-pointers from Curry-range and did whatever he desired at all times as he dismantled the Raptors.
He even chucked the ball he autographed as the 76ers star of the game into the stands — where a fan made a two-handed grab.
Everything worked out for Maxey.
Maxey scored 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter and he hit five 3-pointers to lead Philadelphia to a 131-111 victory over Toronto in Game 1 on Saturday night.
“I think the only thing I’m going to remember is us winning,” Maxey said.
Philly will remember so much more.
James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff game as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 points and 15 rebounds. They combined to only make 11 of 32 shots from the floor.
Tobias Harris scored 26 points for the Sixers, trying to get past the second round for the first time since 2001.
They host Game 2 on Monday.
The opener belonged to Maxey. The 21-year-old Maxey is the youngest Sixer ever to score at least 30 points in a playoff game.
“I saw growth, man,” Harden said. “I saw him from being up-and-down and not really having consistent minutes last year in the postseason to starting and having a huge role on a championship-contending team.”
Maxey was cool and confident in the third as he swished a 32-footer late in the period for a 20-point lead that sent his teammates on the bench into a frenzy. The Raptors were stunned and had no answer for him: Maxey made 7 of 8 shots overall, both 3s and all five free throws in 12 minutes.
Whew!
“He just doesn’t play with anxiety,” coach Doc Rivers said. “There’s not a lot that ruffles him.”
Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors, who lost rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury to worsen what was already a miserable night. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanVleet added 18.
“Collectively as a team, we just didn’t match the intensity,” Siakam said.
The Sixers took control in the first 24 minutes and Maxey stepped on the gas in the third against a team that won the season series 3-1 (with Embiid and Harden in the lineup for the last two).
Maxey, the 6-foot-2 bundle of energy in his second season out of Kentucky, led the fast start early with a pair of 3s and 10 quick points that had the Sixers rolling with a double-digit lead.
The Sixers are Embiid and Harden’s team, and as they go, so go the Sixers. But Maxey gives the 76ers a Big 2 3/4 and was more than just an able replacement for the traded Ben Simmons.
Maxey emerged as a reliable scoring option — 18.7 points and 48% on 3s after the All-Star break — and was on target from tipoff against Toronto. He made 6 of 10 shots and his 15 points in the first half were one shy of matching his playoff high set last season in Game 6 against Atlanta.
Ah, yes. Atlanta. The Hawks series still had Philly on edge this week, as the stench of three home losses and a second-round exit as the No. 1 seed wafted into this season.
The Raptors inched within 11 in the third but Harden — the bold trade deadline acquisition made for these moments — buried a 3 and a layup.
Harden then heaved a two-handed bounce pass from midcourt that Maxey caught in stride for a high-flying, reverse layup. The Sixers led by 18, Toronto called a timeout and the Philly crowd went wild.
The Sixers outscored the Raptors 29-10 on fast-break points.
“He’s running. You’ve got to reward him,” Harden said of his top-spin pass. “He was running so fast and we had an opportunity to capitalize on transition.”
The Raptors only seriously challenged late in the first half. Embiid was hit with a flagrant after he clobbered Barnes on a drive. Barnes made 1 of 2 free throws and the Raptors scored off his miss to pull to 48-42.
Embiid, though, made the Raptors pay moments later. He sneered on a bucket and forced VanVleet (who fouled out in the fourth) to his third foul. Embiid converted the three-point play for a 57-42 lead.
Maxey took it from there.
“He’s been doing that all season,” Embiid said. “It’s only one game. We need to do it three more times.”
Warriors 123
Nuggets 107
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Steve Kerr suddenly faces a playoff conundrum: start Stephen Curry again for Game 2 of the playoffs for Golden State and move Jordan Poole back to the bench or stick with what worked so well in the opener and be extra cautious with Curry.
‘Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Kerr said, smiling.
Poole shined in his playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Curry returned from a foot injury, and the Warriors smothered Nikola Jokic to beat Denver in Game 1 of the first-round series.
For now, Curry sure had a blast watching Poole and Splash Brother Klay Thompson do their thing from the opening tip.
“I have no expectations on what’s next because we’re always trying to figure this out because this is kind of a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick ramp up that I’ve had and this is a playoff-type intensity and atmosphere,” Curry said.
Healthy at last, Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years following two serious injuries and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.
“Jordan Poole, wow, what a playoff debut,” Thompson said. “... He’s just incredible. What a star in the making.”
The perimeter combination of Curry, Poole and Thompson proved too much for the Nuggets — with Poole acknowledging “it’s pretty lethal.”
Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, facing stifling defense in the paint from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.
Jokic credited both of them for making his shots tough.
“They have the tools. I think I missed a couple of easy ones, but I think that they were defending me really well,” Jokic said. “So I need to be better. I just need to at least make the layups and easy shots.”
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Chase Center — which hosted its first playoff game since opening in fall 2019. Fans received black T-shirts reading “Gold Blooded.”
Curry came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 21 minutes after missing exactly a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot. The two-time MVP tested it in a scrimmage Thursday, came off the bench and had a minutes restriction. He checked in at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter to a rousing ovation.
Curry missed his first five shots before a layup that went in on a goaltending call against Aaron Gordon 1:14 before halftime, then knocked down a 3 from the top of the arc as the Warriors took a 58-47 lead at the break.
Golden State won its final five games to end the regular season and kept rolling.
“Give them credit. This is a very talented team with tremendous playoff experience. I think the key stretch was the end of the second quarter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You don’t want to play from behind in this building against this team.”
Jokic averaged 28 points, 15.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the four matchups with the Warriors, three won by the Nuggets but only one by double digits. But Green hadn’t faced Denver this season, so his addition was huge.
“You feel it. He stepped it up a notch,” Poole said of Green. “Being our leader, we feed off his energy.”
Green hit a 3 from the top over Jokic with 1:47 left in the third, then the Nuggets star committed a turnover moments later as Gary Payton II capitalized with a basket that put Golden State up 89-68.
Green wound up with 12 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three blocked shots for a Warriors team that lost last year in the play-in round to Memphis and is back in the playoffs for the first time since losing the 2019 NBA Finals in six games to Toronto.
That was Thompson’s last playoff game, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee that required surgery before he tore his right Achilles tendon in November 2020 and had that repaired — costing him more than 2 1/2 years until he came back in January.
Gordon and Thompson were hit with double technicals at the 6:25 mark of the second.
“We can’t beat ourselves and the Warriors in the same game,” Malone said, “and we did that tonight.”
PLAYOFF DEBUT
Poole warmed up in a T-shirt reading “Poole Party” then dazzled on the big postseason stage, shooting 9 for 13 with five 3s while starting in Curry’s place. He joined Wilt Chamberlain and Mitch Richmond as the only players in franchise history with 30 points in a postseason debut.
“He’s demonstrated he’s ready for pretty much any moment,” Curry said.
With 2:54 before halftime, Poole cut one way then the other through the key for a layup and got fouled by Will Barton and converted the three-point play. Poole hollered in celebration as Curry stared him down in delight.
“There’s no better feeling than having the guys behind you who have already been through the fight,” Poole said.
He made his first six shots and had 17 points by intermission.
