CHESTER — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, is slamming President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan and the country’s chaotic collapse to the insurrectionist Taliban.
“Unfortunately, President Biden’s first real foreign policy test as commander-in-chief has been a catastrophe — potentially resulting in Taliban retribution against thousands of Afghans who helped us, and endangering the lives of Americans who are still on the ground in Kabul,” said Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore.
Biden followed through on former President Donald Trump’s agreement to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. But the execution of that withdrawal and the quick and chaotic fall of the U.S.-backed government and military exposed intelligence and operational failures.
On Monday, Biden defended his decision to stick with Trump’s path and exit the 20-year war zone.
Biden is also being faulted for saying in July that the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan will not be a repeat of the scenes of the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.
On Sunday, the U.S. evacuated and abandoned its $2 billion embassy in Kabul with scenes of helicopters mirroring those at the American compound in Saigon in 1975.
“It would be hard to imagine our withdrawal occurring in a more poorly planned fashion — with the president completely underestimating the ability of the terrorist Taliban to take over the country,” said Harris, who has criticized Biden on other fronts.
Biden blamed the Afghan military and the now vanquished U.S.-backed government for a $2 trillion war that stretched across four administrations.
“So what’s happened,” Biden said during his defiant defense of the Afghan situation on Monday, Aug. 16. “Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision.”
There have been as many as 69,000 Afghan military and police killed during the 20-year conflict as well as more than 71,300 civilian deaths in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan during the U.S. occupation, according to Brown University researchers.
The U.S. has lost 2,442 troops and 3,936 American contractors during the war which started in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Afghan forces capitulated to the Taliban advances after the U.S. abruptly closed air bases and cut off air support earlier this summer.
There have been reports that Afghan troops were not regularly paid and some may have been paid off not to fight by Taliban. Afghanistan is home to one of the world’s largest illegal drug markets producing more than 90% of the world’s heroin and 93% of other opiates, according to the United Nations.
Opium farming and heroin production are a $4 billion industry in Afghanistan and account for as many as 400,000 jobs in one of the world’s poorest economies where per capita income is 35% less than that of Haiti.
Some Americans as well as aid workers and contractors remain in Afghanistan. The State Department is telling Americans still in the country “to shelter in place” because of the unstable situation. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday that the U.S. military is focused on securing the Kabul airport and not rescuing stranded Americans.
Some Democrats are critical of Biden’s handling of the retreat, others are defending his broader decision to end the lengthy war and there are plenty of questions on how the country collapsed into Taliban hands so quickly.
“It is my expectation that Members of Congress will receive a briefing from the administration to detail the circumstances surrounding the swift advance of the Taliban. Many questions will be asked at that time and in the days ahead of what we could have done better or planned for more vigorously,” said U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md.-2nd.
