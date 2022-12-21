As many as one-third of seniors suffer a fall every year, according to the National Institutes of Health.
But you don’t have to be one of them. Recommended precautions coupled with a few targeted exercises can lower your risk.
Balance is a key element, along with awareness of the hazards that surround your daily life. Living upstairs and certain medications may increase your likelihood. These falls are particularly hazardous if there’s an associated hip injury.
Here’s how to avoid falls.
CONSULT A PRO
Talk about your fall risks with your doctor, since they’ll be intimately familiar with your prescription medications, related health conditions and history of injury. Joint pain, eye or ear disorders and shortness of breath can also be key indicators for potential falls. Medical professionals can offer helpful advice to help limit these risks. They might also adjust your prescriptions, in certain instances. Trainers can also help tailor a regimen just for you. Easier weight-bearing activity like climbing stairs or walking can actually slow down osteoporosis, a disease that weakens your bones.
GET PHYSICAL
Many older adults end up taking bigger risks because they’re afraid of falling. They may avoid shopping, walking or certain social activities in a misguided effort to keep themselves safe. But being inactive actually increases your chances of a fall. Any form of exercise where you’re moving your body can help lower these risks, but pay particular attention to balance routines that will provide a better defense against a fall by strengthening your core. Walking, jogging and swimming are some of the most convenient and easiest exercises, and they help with both coordination and balance. Your confidence will grow by leaps and bounds, while extending the period of time you can live independently.
RECOMMENDED EXERCISES
Small changes can make a big difference when it comes to falls. Leg raises, done from a behind a sturdy chair, strengthen your hips and thighs. The National Institutes of Health also recommend walking heel to toe and standing on one foot, in order to strengthen your balance. As you get stronger through a steady exercise program, begin using only one hand on the chair exercises. Then switch to only a single finger, and continue working until you can completed this routine without any assistance from your hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.