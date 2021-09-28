Prior to doing research and interviewing various households in the community on their opinion on the Talbot Boys statue, I agreed with leaving the statue in front of the courthouse. After learning more information, seeing how divided the impact of statue makes the community, and hearing many pros and cons to both sides, I still agree with keeping the statue in front of the courthouse.
I knew about the debate on the statue before having to do the research for my English 101 class, but I didn’t know about it before people started putting the posters on their lawns. I remember seeing a “Move Talbot’s Confederate Monument” poster in town for the first time and looking up on the internet what it stood for because I had no idea there was such a large controversy in my own community.
Through interviewing members of the community, I learned how opinionated one can be on a subject. Some people felt very strongly about not moving the monument and had a lot of detailed information to support their argument, while the common trend when talking to households who support moving the monument had very little to say about their opinion, and mainly said that the monument was “racist.”
My opinion from before conducting research and interviews, and watching the videos, has evolved and became stronger because I now know more information to back up and defend my claim.
I would argue that the statue is a piece of history and removing it would not benefit the future generations of Talbot County.
It serves as an artifact to inform the public on the Talbot Boys and by removing it, less people will know about the Talbot Boys and their impact, gradually removing them from history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.