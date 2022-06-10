The Kent Cultural Alliance (KCA) and Chesapeake Heartland Project at Washington College, presents the premiere of a new musical as a reading June 24, 25, and 26.
"Isaac: A Musical Journey" was composed and written by Marlon Saunders, a native of Kent County.
Marlon has worked with various artists, including Cynthia Erivo, Michael Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Javier Colon, Billy Joel, Sting, Bobby McFerrin, Joe Henderson, Ron Carter, Shawn Colvin, Nine Inch Nails, Jane Siberry, Shania Twain, Martha Wash, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Marlon also appears as the Calypso Singer in the popular Disney film, "Enchanted". Marlon sings the Academy Award-nominated song, “That’s How You Know” with Amy Adams, who appears in the role of Giselle.
"Isaac" is based on the published autobiography of Isaac Mason. Isaac Mason was born into slavery in Kent County in 1822. He was enslaved by Mr. and Mrs. James Mansfield at what is now 101 Spring Avenue, Chestertown (the future home of the Kent Cultural Alliance). Mason ran toward freedom on December 26, 1846. He ended up in Worcester, Massachusetts where he was a prominent businessman and church elder. In 1893, he put his life story down on paper and published “Life of Isaac Mason as a Slave.”
This production will feature Paris Nesbit (Broadway: Book of Mormon) as Isaac, Sue Matthews, as Enslaver Hannah Woodward, and Kelly Sloan as the Ancestral Goddess. The reading will be supported by musicians Marlon Saunders (composer), David Inniss and Eric Brown. The premiere is being directed by Biti Strauchn and produced by John Schratwieser.
This new work is part of a larger project and partnership between the Kent Cultural Alliance and Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project at Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience.
The three performances will be held at the Gibson Performing Arts Center’s Decker Theater on the campus of Washington College, 300 Washington Avenue in Chestertown, on Friday June 24 at 7:30 pm, Saturday June 25 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 26 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are free but reservations are required. Please limit your reservations to no more than four (4) tickets or call the KCA directly if you need a large block of seats.
Tickets can be reserved using the button below or by calling the KCA at 410-778-3700
