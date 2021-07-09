GRASONVILLE — While visiting family recently, Linda and I enjoyed sitting on the back deck for a meal. We became alarmed as the deck slightly shook and railings wobbled. This experience, combined with the recent news stories of deck collapses in California and Nebraska inspired this week’s column.
Decks are places where we experience so many fun experiences, yet they take an enormous amount of abuse from harsh sun, rain, snow, and ice. There are over 40,000,000 decks in America, and almost half of these were not built to code or are showing signs of deterioration. Since 2007, a 20% increase in deck collapses with 500 decks collapsing annually is reported. Many decks collapse because homeowners constructed them without meeting proper building code standards, putting everyone at risk. If you are buying a home, be sure your home inspector closely examines the deck!
One of my sisters was nearly involved in a deck collapse. She was at a cookout when the homeowner calmly instructed everyone to slowly re-enter the home, as the deck began to pull away from the home. Fortunately, no one was injured. Sadly, most deck collapses give little warning before an imminent collapse.
However, the warning signs are there. An observant eye and periodic maintenance can catch deck problems before they become serious issues. So, what are some key warning signs?
If you see rotting boards, loose steps, and wobbling rails, know there is a problem. If your deck shakes when people walk on it, trouble is brewing. If you see the hardware that attaches the deck to the home is loose, rusted, or missing — lookout! Over 90% of deck collapses are due to the ledger board (the key connector between the deck and the home) separating from the home.
With the increase in deck collapses, it is a good idea to have a licensed decking contractor annually inspect your deck. PLEASE watch the short video on my website, www.reenwaterman.com/resources. This short video tour quickly points out these trouble spots!
Experts point out some simple solutions. The deck system must be internally supportive and the connection to the home must be rock solid. Many people are injured from leaning on weak or wobbling rails, so the rail system must be positively secured to the deck framing to provide proper strength.
All stairs and decking should be attached with deck screws or steel connectors, and not just nails. Nails will pop out, and if not galvanized will rust over time. While nail guns allow a deck to be constructed quickly, they are a recipe for disaster. Take the time to have your deck constructed with the proper screws and hardware.
Since the connection to the home is of paramount importance, be sure tension ties are attached directly to the frame of the home to hold your deck in place. Make certain your ledger board uses all required connectors. Steel joist hangers are needed to connect the joist to the ledger. As an added level of strength, consider installing hurricane clips or ties.
The safest way to attach the posts that support the deck to footings, or a concrete slab is with a steel post base, which will ensure a rock-solid connection. Stair stringers need to be securely connected to the deck framing with the proper hardware. Lastly, do not forget the important post to beam knee brace, which reduces side to side movement.
The summer is the perfect time to renew friendships, extend hospitality and enjoy social gatherings. Preventing deck collapses requires intentionality but ensures many summers of safe and rewarding times shared on your deck with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.