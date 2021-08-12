EASTON — In a shady enclave people congregated with cool drinks and the strains of an acoustic guitar on Aug. 6 evening at the Academy Art Museum. They came for the opening of a photography exhibit that is sort of a greatest hits of the 19th and 20th century American heavy hitters. Yes, there were even a couple of Ansel Adams prints.
Mehves Lelic is the brain child behind this collection. She is the curator, and her second show for the museum. All of the prints are from the museum’s collection along with some new acquisitions. The show is very accessible for the viewer. There is beauty to behold and even a little humor breaking out of the vault. The show runs from Aug. 6 to October 3.
“We are really lucky to have a number of gifts and acquisitions of the finest examples of photography today and especially in the American cannon. I was looking for photographs created during a timeline when photography was seen as a tool of documentation to when it became a creative force. Like Muybridge to Graciela Iturbide, who is our newest acquisition,” she said.
Iturbide’s most famous image is of a woman with a corona of iguanas on her head. Muybridge is famous for using photography as a scientific tool. He studied motion with multiple images presented in a sequence. A precursor to movies. So to take these two photographers together is to launch from the quotidian into the sublime. The intent was so different in creating the images that we see.
There are a couple of big black and white prints of airbrushed metal diners in urban settings. They look like space ships with people moving around inside.
“Everything is at Denny’s. Those mom and pop diners are so rare. I like the one that looks like it is getting swallowed by the city,” said Lelic.
The Ansel Adams prints feel like looking at King Tut’s golden mask for the first time. They are icons. For many they are the first thing you think of when someone says “photography.” And here they are on the wall in Easton. From Yosemite’s vertiginous heights, to Adam’s eye, translated to us in perfect prints. You are beholding history.
There are many other famous names like Robert Rauschenberg, Aaron Siskind, Lisette Model, Lary Fink, and Bernice Abbott. One other cool educational tool in the exhibit is a description of different printing methods. Cyanatypes, collodian negative and platinum print are all completely different ways of working. The process informs the medium and connects the creator to the print.
The new director of the museum was on hand checking in with her patrons.
“I love it here. The board has been very indulgent of new ideas and the staff is fantastic. It has been a great first couple of months. Mehves and I have a good collaboration- she always gets my ideas. I really trust her vision for the museum. She is on the pulse,” said Sarah Jesse, the Easton museum’s director.
“On the heels of COVID we are kind of back in action. We have a whole slate of adult classes. We are doing bus trips. We have music at noon, and the craft show will be back in person,” she said.
Looking to the future, there is going to be a new art project in the lobby and an art installation will be displayed in the atrium that will be immersive for people as they walk in.
Seeing great photography can change the way you see life. Even with a humble iPhone, creativity is possible. The men and women on these walls are icons not to be missed.
