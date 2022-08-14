NFL Concussion Settlement Football

Lawyers for former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport (above) exposed that dementia tests were being “race-normed” — adjusted due to assumptions that Black people have a lower cognitive baseline score.

 AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league’s $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards.

