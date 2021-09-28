You went a bit too far with the front page article on the man charged with assaulting a nurse. Did you really feel it necessary to include the extremely graphic description of the attack?

Of course the man should be in jail. And for the nurse, I thank you for your service to the community.

But really now, come on. What is The Star Democrat trying to do by including such graphic detail of a sexual attack on the front page?

JON POWERS

Saint Michaels

