Major League Baseball Leaders
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING: Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Yoshida, Boston, .314; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .312; Bichette, Toronto, .311; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Tucker, Houston, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .297; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .294; Merrifield, Toronto, .291; Benintendi, Chicago, .289.
RUNS: Semien, Texas, 78; A.García, Texas, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 73; Kwan, Cleveland, 66; Robert Jr., Chicago, 65; N.Lowe, Texas, 64; Jung, Texas, 62; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61; Turner, Boston, 60; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 59.
RBIS: A.García, Texas, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; Devers, Boston, 73; Tucker, Houston, 68; Heim, Texas, 67; Turner, Boston, 62; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Bregman, Houston, 62; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 61.
HITS: Bichette, Toronto, 130; Semien, Texas, 112; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 111; N.Lowe, Texas, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 106; Kwan, Cleveland, 105; Yoshida, Boston, 104; Jung, Texas, 103; Turner, Boston, 103.
DOUBLES: M.Chapman, Toronto, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 27; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; 5 tied at 24.
TRIPLES: Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.
HOME RUNS: Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.
STOLEN BASES: E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 23; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; Merrifield, Toronto, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 18.
PITCHING: McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; Dunning, Texas, 8-3.
ERA: McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.56; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.78; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.94; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.04; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.05; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.16; Dunning, Texas, 3.18; Gausman, Toronto, 3.18; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23.
STRIKEOUTS: Gausman, Toronto, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 148; Cole, New York, 144; Ryan, Minnesota, 141; Lynn, Chicago, 139; L.Castillo, Seattle, 133; F.Valdez, Houston, 133; Cease, Chicago, 129; Giolito, Chicago, 122.
