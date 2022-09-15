Rays Blue Jays Baseball

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz reacts after hitting a three-run homer during Thursday’s second inning against Toronto.

 AP PHOTO

TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.

