2021 All-North Bayside team

(as selected by North coaches)

Player of the Year

Ryan O’Connor, Sr., shortstop, Easton

Coach of the Year

Ryan Blanchfield, Colonel Richardson

Pitcher of the Year

Ryan Corbin, Sr., Kent Island

First Team

Ryan Corbin (Sr., RHP, Kent Island); Garrett Griebel (Jr., SS, Kent Island); Colin Athey (Jr., 3B, Queen Anne’s’); Tyler Titus (Jr., 1B, Queen Anne’s); Max Vener (Sr., LHP, Easton), Carson Brown (So., 3B, Easton); Matt Gostomski (Jr., C, St. Michaels); Josh Sherwood (Sr., SS/RHP, St. Michaels), Owen Baum (Sr., 2B, St. Michaels); Owen Nagel (Jr., RHP, Colonel Richardson); Will Turner (Sr., 3B, Colonel Richardson); Austin Walls (Jr., 1B, Colonel Richardson); Chris Curler (Sr., 3B/OF/RHP, North Caroline); Mike Iseman (Sr., 1B, Kent County).

Second Team

Catcher: Zach Stanley (Sr., CR); Mason Pate (Sr., NC); Caleb Justice (Sr., ND); First Base: None. Second Base: Drew Edwards (Sr., QA); Jarin Winters (Sr., EAS); Shortstop: Jayden Watkins (Jr., NC); Third Base: Cayden Curry (So., KI); Jeremy Patchett (Sr., STM); Outfield: Chris Baynard (So., LF, EAS); Jackson Cronan (Sr., CF, EAS); Trent Towers (So., CF, NC); Chandler Dyott (Jr., CF, STM); Pitching: Cayden Curry (So., RH, KI); Kyle Speas (Jr., LH, NC); Jacob Seek (Fr., LH, STM); Ethan Rash (So., RH, STM); Caleb Justice (Sr., RH, ND); Jarin Winters (Sr., RH, EAS); Jackson Cronan (Sr., RH, EAS).

Honorable Mention

Cambridge-SD: Hunter Rose (So., SS/RHP); Eric Willey (Sr., 1B/3B); Colonel Richardson: Josh Cohee (Jr., SS); Brock Johnson (Jr., LF); Zach Robbins (Jr., RHP); Hunter Wolfe (Jr., 2B); Easton: Colin Baynard (Sr., 1B); Tristan Cassell (Sr., 2B/CF); Isaac Dressler (Sr., C); Kent County: Brandon Cannon (So., 3B); Ryan Miller (So., SS); Matthew Wade (So. LF/C); Kent Island: Nathaniel Bevins (Sr., 1B); Jason Kazmarek (Sr., CF); North Caroline: Lee Byrd (Sr., RHP); Jamaree Roberts (Jr., DH/RHP); Brandon Steinberg (Jr., 3B); Tanner Young (Jr., 2B); Queen Anne’s County: Justin Barrett (So., 1B); PJ Gunther (Sr., CF); Zach Walford (Jr., LF); St. Michaels: Ryan Lawrence (So. RF).

