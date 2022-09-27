Today is the 271st day of 2022 and the seventh day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1066, William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy, invaded England.
In 1924, the first aerial circumnavigation of the world, conducted by a team of aviators from the U.S. Army Air Service, ended in Seattle, Washington, after 175 days.
In 2000, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the pregnancy-terminating drug RU-486 after more than a decade of controversy.
In 2008, the space transportation company SpaceX launched Falcon 1, the first private spacecraft, into orbit.
TODAY’S FACT: SpaceX’s Falcon rockets were named after the Millennium Falcon spacecraft from the movie “Star Wars.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1941, Ted Williams hit 6-for-8 in a doubleheader to finish the season with a batting average over .400 (.406), a feat no player since has accomplished.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I still think my whole career was accidental. I didn’t pursue it. I feel like I’m cheating sometimes.” — Ben E. King
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6.8 — depth (in miles) below sea level of Challenger Deep, the lowest point on Earth, located at the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 2).
