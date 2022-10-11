ALDS Mariners Astros Baseball

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a three-run, walk-off home run against Seattle in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday.

 AP PHOTO

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.

