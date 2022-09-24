Federal dragnets — including a potential $5 million reward — have been extended for a Slovenian woman accused of being part of an international drug trafficking ring focused on steroids and a Bulgarian woman who allegedly was part of a $4 billion cryptocurrency fraud scheme.
Alenka Karner, 44, of Slovenia, is wanted for alleged drug smuggling and money laundering charges by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The U.S. Department of State and other federal agencies have also issued alerts for Karner.
Her husband. Mihael Karner, and brother-in-law, Matevz Karner, are also accused of being part of an expansive, worldwide network that illegally manufactured trafficked steroids.
“The Karner organization uses a series of manufacturers, wholesalers, and re-packagers/shippers, based in multiple foreign countries, to control the manufacture and distribution of the steroids. In addition, the Karner organization controls over 200 internet websites that are used to advertise and sell their steroids,” according to the State Department.
The Slovenian organization also used corporate shell groups and multiple bank accounts as part of its extensive operations.
The State Department is offering a $5 million reward related to Alenka Karner’s arrest. The FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are also involved in the dragnet.
Karner is described as 5’6, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. U.S. authorities have issued nationwide alerts for the woman. She is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the DEA.
Her husband and brother-in-law are also wanted by U.S. police agencies.
Ruja Ignatova, 42, of Bulgaria, is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.
Ignatova was founder of OneCoin Ltd., Bulgaria-based cryptocurrency firm accused of fraud.
“In order to execute the scheme, Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals in order to solicit investments in OneCoin,” the FBI said in a statement. “Throughout the scheme, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims out of more than $4 billion.”
The FBI said Ignatova may travel with armed guards and might have had plastic surgery to alter her appearance.
The hunt for Ignatova is international and cuts across multiple countries and continents. Ignatova has brown eyes and dark hair. She speaks English, German and Bulgarian and could be traveling on a German passport, according to the FBI.
She was indicted on U.S. fraud and money laundering charges in 2017 and 2018. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward related to her capture.
