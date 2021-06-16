WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, has signed onto a GOP letter pressing the Biden administration and Department of Veterans Affairs not to use public money for abortions or abortion counseling.Harris — a medical doctor and an anesthesiologist who represents the Eastern Shore— opposes abortion rights.
More than 130 conservative. lawmakers signed a June 15 letter to Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Denis McDonough urging the Biden administration to maintain the current laws which prohibit VA from offering abortions or abortion counseling. The letter was spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.
Abortion rights foes worry about the Biden administration eroding federal laws and policies restricting the use of public money for abortions.
President Joe Biden supports abortion rights and did not include longstanding anti-abortion funding Hyde Amendment language in his federal budget proposals. The Hyde Amendment also restricts public abortion funding by the U.S. government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.