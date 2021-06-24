SALISBURY — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, continues to press the state to stop the University System of Maryland from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff and faculty.
The system operates the University of Maryland College Park, Salisbury University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Towson University and other state colleges.
Harris worries about the heart inflammation side effects from coronavirus vaccines, especially in young men, and said the decision to get a vaccinated should solely be between a patient and their doctor, rather than a university bureaucrat, according to a statement from his office.
Harris — a conservative who represents the Eastern Shore and is a medical doctor and anesthesiologist — wrote Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader for a second time on June 24 asking them to stop the state universities’ vaccine mandates.
“Considering these recent increased reports of heart inflammation, especially in young males, after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, I write to again urge you to suspend vaccine mandates on higher education campuses. It is wholly inappropriate that access to education is becoming a factor in an individual coming to a risk-benefit decision with their physician regarding accepting a non-FDA-approved vaccine, given the risks including myocarditis/pericarditis. This decision should not be left to university bureaucrats, but to the patient and their personal physician,” said Harris who previously wrote the governor and Schrader on the same issue on June 15.
The Maryland system joins a number of other universities across the region and country requiring students, employees and faculty to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hospital systems and some employers are also trying to require workers to get COVID vaccines.
The state university system defended its vaccine policy.
“The University System of Maryland (USM) made its decision regarding mandatory vaccinations with the advice of experts in public health, infectious disease, and emergency management. Given the population density and multiple interactions of individuals on our campuses, the USM Chancellor and presidents believe mandating COVID-19 vaccination is necessary for a safe return to campus. Exceptions to the USM vaccination mandate will, of course, be granted, as appropriate and consistent with Maryland and federal laws, for medical and religious reasons. All vaccines currently in use in the United States have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and we remain under a COVID-19 pandemic emergency. As the FDA and CDC have demonstrated, data are continuously being scrutinized, with tens of millions of doses administered to date with only very rare adverse reactions being reported,” USM said in a statement provided to the Star Democrat.
The American with Disabilities Act — along with similar state laws — provides religious and health exemptions for those who do not want to get COVID vaccine jabs.
A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health said the agency had not received any reports in Maryland of vaccination-associated heart inflammations. Harris points to a study in Israel that saw heart inflammation side effects stemming from some patients who have received COVID vaccine shots.
