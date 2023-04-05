TOWSON — The Carson Scholars Fund is pleased to announce that 482 new students were named as 2023 Carson Scholars this year. Throughout April and May, Carson Scholars Awards Banquets will be held throughout the country to honor all 2023 new and recognized scholars. Maryland is one of six states to hold a regional banquet.
Each year, the CSF recognizes a select group of high achieving students in grades 4 – 11 who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement (at least a 3.75 GPA) and humanitarian qualities. 823 previous Carson Scholars also renewed their Carson Scholar Status this year. Two students from Caroline County, Christian Lahnemann, a freshman at North Caroline High School, and Abby Beauchamin, a sixth grader at Lockerman Middle School, received the coveted honor of renewing their Carson Scholar Status. These previous scholarship recipients have maintained high academic standards and a strong commitment to the community.
Every year, new scholarship winners receive special recognition from the Carson Scholars Fund including a certificate of achievement, a medal and an invitation to a regional awards banquet. Dorchester County scholars will be celebrated on April 30 at Martin’s West.
Each scholarship awarded brings the organization one step closer to co-founders Dr. and Mrs. Ben Carson’s dream of naming a Carson Scholar at every school in the country.
