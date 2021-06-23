TOWSON — Abigail Price of Denton has been named to the Dean’s List at Towson University for the spring 2021 semester for outstanding academic performance.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry at least 12 credit hours and achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Abigail is a 2018 graduate of North Caroline High School. She is a nursing major.
She worked as a nurse extern at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown this past semester while attending nursing school on Towson's Hagerstown campus. This summer, she has a nurse externship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
She is the daughter of Roger and Angela Price of Denton.
