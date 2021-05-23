EASTON — The Easton High School J. Willard Davis Chapter of the National Honor Society recently held an induction of new members with a virtual ceremony.
Qualifying students are given the opportunity to submit applications and recommendations, which are reviewed by Easton High School faculty.
The 2021 Easton High NHS inductees are as follows:
Class of 2021 (admitted as seniors)
Chloe Dixon.
Class of 2022 (admitted as juniors)
Kylie Brigerman, William Burgess, Chillian Cuthbert-Emon, Declan Crouch, Ashtyn Finney, Julia Martin, Timothy Miller, Kaila Regan, Logan Weems, Lily Wieland, Zachary Spofford, Mara Stoyanov.
Class of 2023 (admitted as sophomores)
Carson Allen, Julian Bauer, Christopher Baynard, Katherine Booth, Ian Branic, Cathryne Christopher, Brooke Ensminger, Caleigh Freeman, Brooke Howard, Molly Kroeger, Aubrey Lavezzo, Katherine McQuillan, Abigail Meadows, Corinne Mead, Alondra Moreno-Santana, Maya Mosslih, Allyson Mueller, Georgia Murdoch, Alexandra Newton, Kevin O’Connor, Samuel Pierson, Caitlin Rahilly, Remy Robinson, Calvin Roser, Karli Saulsbury, Aidan Sundt, Estella Thomas, Jack Townsend, Brian Warner, Kylie Weems, Mia Wheatley.
NHS is a national organization established in 1921, which serves to recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To be considered for induction into the National Honor Society, students must meet minimum criteria which include a cumulative GPA equal to or greater than 86.5 percent, cumulative attendance rate equal to or greater than 94 percent, no more than 2 disciplinary referrals, and completion of at least 100 service learning hours.
“I congratulate all of these students on this outstanding accomplishment, especially given the unique challenges of this school year,” said Easton High School Principal Sherry Bowen. “They have shown perseverance and a commitment to giving their all in their academic endeavors, and I am extremely proud of them!”
