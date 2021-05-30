EASTON — A virtual ceremony was held earlier this month to induct new members into the Easton High School chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).
NTHS recognizes achievement in the Career and Technical Education Pathways offered at Talbot County Public Schools. Career and Technical Education (CTE) is a curriculum aimed to guide, educate and prepare students for today’s workforce or for collegiate study in a career field. TCPS CTE includes programs such as Culinary Arts, Interactive Medial Production, Biomedicial Science, Carpentry, and Computer Science.
During the ceremony Inductees recited a pledge to uphold the standards of conduct and achievement of NTHS and to continue to strive for excellence. The new 2020 and 2021 members were officially inducted together and are as follows:
Tracey Abance, Katelyn Allen, Sarah Anthony, Talbot Arnold, Katherine Boldt, Darlene Boyleyley, Nathan Book, Chloe Briner, Tyler Brinsfield, William Burgess, Tristan Cassell, Allison Cherwien, Allison Councell, Calvin Davis, Chloe Dixon, Isaac Dressler, Joel Duah, Courtney Fike, Harrison Fike, Daniela Garcia, David Gardner, Hannah Greene, Austin Griffin, Julia Hammons, James Harris, Martha Harrison, Kennedy Hayton, Katherine Knox, Alice Ledford, Lyndsey Lyons, Gary Magill, Jenna Maki, Maxwell McCall, Kayla McMichael, Jacob Meredith, Ashton Milhollan, Brian Milhollan, Eric Milhollan, Pippa Milhollan, Timothy Miller, Sarah Mooney, Tristyn Mosslih, Andrew Ni, CoCo Ni, Lukas Nilsen, Liam Nuthall, Cole Paradine, Olivia Peterson, John Remaniak, Anna Roser, William Ross, Isabella Shortall, Madison Spies, Elaina Steinly, Emily Strother, Kaleigh Titz, Alexia Williams
