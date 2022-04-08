DUDLEY, MA – Maurice Newnam, a Nichols College student from Easton, MD, achieved Dean's List status for the fall 2021 semester at Nichols College, which ended in December.

In order to be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

