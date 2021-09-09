EASTON — This past summer, Jose Adyn Norris of Easton joined outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, The Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
The Junior National Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Along with this nomination, Jose during the 2021 school year, was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. This honor is based on a student’s ability to adhere to scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. Jose was also a member of the Junior Naturalist Group through Picking Creek for the past year, a program that explores local habitats and discusses local and global environmental issues.
Jose enjoys spending his time drumming, and playing sports (mostly soccer), or pretty much any outside activity.
Jose hopes to become an engineer, or an architect, to design sustainable structures that do not harm the environment or anything / anyone around them.
Jose was excited to attend this program, because it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn and grow. Jose was also excited to attend because he meet lifelong friends.
Jose said he felt good about being responsible for himself and doing things like getting up on time, making sure he had the proper things he needed for the next day, and getting to his group on time.
Jose was nominated for the Junior National Young Leaders Conference by his sixth grade Easton Middle School teacher, Shyanne Snow.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Jose Norris to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At The Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.